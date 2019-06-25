English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Despite US Denial, Moscow Says Downed Spy Drone Was in Iranian Airspace
The head of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said he had information from the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation that the drone was in Iranian airspace.
Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council. (Reuters)
Moscow: The US drone shot down by Tehran last week was in Iranian airspace, the head of Russia's Security Council said on Tuesday, despite US claims on the contrary.
"I have information from the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation that this drone was in Iranian airspace," Russian news agencies quoted Nikolai Patrushev as telling reporters in Jerusalem.
Patrushev was in Jerusalem for talks with US and Israeli officials, as tensions run high after Iran shot down the US spy drone on June 19 and US President Donald Trump considered, then cancelled, a retaliatory strike.
Iran insists the drone violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, but the Pentagon denies it entered Iranian territory.
