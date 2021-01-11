News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Despite Vaccines, Covid-19 Herd Immunity Won't be Achieved in 2021: WHO
1-MIN READ

Despite Vaccines, Covid-19 Herd Immunity Won't be Achieved in 2021: WHO

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO). (File photo/Reuters)

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO). (File photo/Reuters)

"We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a briefing, stressing the need to continue measures like physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing to rein in the pandemic.

Despite the vaccines against Covid-19 being rolled out in a number of countries, the World Health Organization warned Monday that herd immunity would not be achieved this year.

"We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a briefing, stressing the need to continue measures like physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing to rein in the pandemic.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...