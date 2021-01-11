1-MIN READ
Despite Vaccines, Covid-19 Herd Immunity Won't be Achieved in 2021: WHO
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO). (File photo/Reuters)
"We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a briefing, stressing the need to continue measures like physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing to rein in the pandemic.
- AFP Geneva
- Last Updated: January 11, 2021, 23:44 IST
Despite the vaccines against Covid-19 being rolled out in a number of countries, the World Health Organization warned Monday that herd immunity would not be achieved this year.
