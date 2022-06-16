Detainee Confesses to Burying Bodies of Two Men Missing in Amazon: Brazil Police

One of two men arrested over the disappearance of a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in the Brazilian Amazon confessed to having buried the pair in the jungle, federal police said Wednesday.

Suspect Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira “recounted in detail the crime that was committed and indicated the place where he buried the bodies,” Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, head of federal police in Brazil’s Amazonas state said, adding that the location was “very difficult to reach.”

