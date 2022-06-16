CHANGE LANGUAGE
Detainee Confesses to Burying Bodies of Two Men Missing in Amazon: Brazil Police

Police officers and rescue team members stand on a boat during the search operation for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest, near the border with Peru, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 12, 2022. (REUTERS/Bruno Kelly)

Police officers and rescue team members stand on a boat during the search operation for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest, near the border with Peru, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 12, 2022. (REUTERS/Bruno Kelly)

Suspect Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira "recounted in detail the crime that was committed and indicated the place where he buried the bodies," Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, head of federal police in Brazil's Amazonas state said

One of two men arrested over the disappearance of a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in the Brazilian Amazon confessed to having buried the pair in the jungle, federal police said Wednesday.

Suspect Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira “recounted in detail the crime that was committed and indicated the place where he buried the bodies,” Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, head of federal police in Brazil’s Amazonas state said, adding that the location was “very difficult to reach.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News

first published:June 16, 2022, 07:04 IST