WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Deutsche Bank Refuses to Give US Senators Info on Recent Trump Dealings

Representative image of Deutsche Bank

Representative image of Deutsche Bank

The bank is one of the largest creditors for Trump's hotels, golf courses and other properties, according to filings.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Share this:

Deutsche Bank has declined a request by prominent US senators to provide information about the German lender's recent business dealings with US President Donald Trump and his family, according to a letter this week seen by Reuters.

Four Democratic senators, led by Elizabeth Warren, earlier this month demanded details from Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing about the bank's interaction this year with Trump and his family's companies.

The bank is one of the largest creditors for Trump's hotels, golf courses and other properties, according to filings. The senators are concerned the bank may be giving the family preferential treatment on loan repayments in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak as Deutsche Bank itself remains under investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Deutsche's counsel rejected the senators' request on privacy grounds, according to the letter dated April 21 seen by Reuters.

"We hope that you will understand Deutsche Bank's need to respect the legal, as well as contractual, boundaries that exist with respect to such confidential information," the bank's law firm, Akin Gump, wrote.

Deutsche "must answer our questions", Warren said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Saturday.

"It's outrageous we don't know what secret favors the President and his family might be getting from the bank, or what favors the bank may be getting in return," she said.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, who worked with Warren on the request for information from Deutsche, said on Saturday that Deutsche's response was "inadequate and unresponsive".

"The American people deserve answers and anything less is unacceptable," Van Hollen said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The White House, the Trump Organization, Kushner Companies, and Akin Gump didn't respond to requests for comment outside of business hours.

Next month, the US Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case over whether Deutsche must turn over Trump's financial records subpoenaed by two congressional committees.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres