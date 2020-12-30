News18 Logo

Diddy Providing Some COVID-19 Relief For Miami Neighborhood
1-MIN READ

Diddy Providing Some COVID-19 Relief For Miami Neighborhood

MIAMI: Rapper Sean Diddy Combs provided some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighborhood on Tuesday, handing out $50 bills amid a crowd of hundreds.

He was joined by his children at the event set up to help Overtown neighborhood residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic.

In addition to the cash, $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products also were handed out.

Diddy’s charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.

Diddy wore a clear face shield and black gloves as he worked his way through the crowd, greeting fans and families.

