Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Didn't Fight 'Single War' Nor 'Invaded a Single Square' of Foreign Land, Says China

The white paper, while highlighting the CPS's 'peaceful rise' made no reference of the bloody 1962 war with India and the vast tracts of land, especially in the Aksai Chin area, occupied by China.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 9:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Didn't Fight 'Single War' Nor 'Invaded a Single Square' of Foreign Land, Says China
Representative image.
Loading...

Beijing: China on Friday said it has not provoked a "single war or conflict" or "invaded a single square" of foreign land, skirting any reference to the 1962 war with India.

"China has always been dedicated to resolving territorial and maritime delimitation disputes through negotiation and consultation," stated an official white paper released here, four days ahead of the country set to celebrate its 70th anniversary of the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on October 1.

"China safeguards world peace through real actions. Over the past 70 years, China has not provoked a single war or conflict, nor invaded a single square of foreign land," the paper titled 'China and the World in the New Era' said.

The white paper, while highlighting the CPS's "peaceful rise" made no reference of the bloody 1962 war with India and the vast tracts of land, especially in the Aksai Chin area, occupied by China.

The Sino-India border dispute involving 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) remained unresolved. China also claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, which India contests.

So far, the two countries held 21 rounds of Special Representatives talks to resolve the border dispute.

Besides the 1962 war, India and China had a major military standoff at Doklam in 2017 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) tried to lay a road close to India's narrow Chicken Neck corridor connecting with the North-Eastern states in an area also claimed by Bhutan.

It was finally diplomatically resolved after which both sides pulled back their troops.

China also had a major military conflict with Vietnam in 1979. China claims sovereignty over all of South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims.

"China has achieved full resolution of land border delimitation problems with 12 of its 14 neighbouring countries, and delineated the China-Vietnam maritime boundary in the Beibu Gulf," the white paper said, noting that since reform and opening up in 1978, the country has cut its armed forces "by over four million".

The two-million strong Chinese military still remain the world's largest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram