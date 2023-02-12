The death toll from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria will double or more from the current toll of 28,000, UN chief Martin Griffiths said. The statement comes after the UN chief arrived in southern Turkey on Saturday to assess the quake’s damage.

“I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I’m sure it will double or more," Martin Griffiths told Sky News.

Officials and medics said 24,617 people were killed in Turkey and 3,574 in Syria. The confirmed total now stands at 28,191.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers are scouring flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

“Soon, the search and rescue people will make way for the humanitarian agencies whose job it is to look after the extraordinary numbers of those affected for the next months," Griffiths said in a video on Twitter.

Security concerns led some aid operations to be suspended, and dozens of people have been arrested for looting or trying to defraud victims in the aftermath of the quake in Turkey, according to state media.

Families were racing against time to find their missing relatives’ bodies in southern Turkey.

The United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people urgently need hot meals across Turkey and Syria. Up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless in Syria alone.

Almost 26 million people have been affected by the earthquake, the World Health Organization (WHO) said as it launched a flash appeal on Saturday for $42.8 million to cope with immediate, towering health needs.

Turkey’s disaster agency said more than 32,000 people from Turkish organisations are working on search-and-rescue efforts. There are also 8,294 international rescuers.

