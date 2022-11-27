Digital Infra, Climate Action, Clean Energy: G20 Members Briefed on Priorities for India's Presidency

Senior diplomats from the G20 member countries were briefed on priorities for India’s G20 presidency, including digital infrastructure, climate action, clean energy, sustainable development goals and multilateral reforms at a meeting held in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The meeting, which was attended by 40 Resident Heads of Missions of the member countries, guest countries and international organizations in the run up to India assuming the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2022.

G20 Sherpa Shri Amitabh Kant and Chief G20 Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla gave briefings on the substantive, operational and logistical aspects of various G20 interactions during India’s Presidency.

The foreign delegates were flown to a resort at Swaraj Dweep, earlier known as Havelock Island, on Friday.

“The Heads/Representatives of Missions were apprised of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of India’s G20 Presidency, as reflected in the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, or One Earth One Family One Future,” a statement of the External Affairs Ministry said.

Amitabh Kant recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at the G20 Bali Summit that India’s Presidency will be “inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented". Shringla, a former foreign secretary, briefed the delegates about arrangements for G20 meetings across India.

The briefing covered shared priorities in areas public digital goods and digital infrastructure, climate action, climate finance and technology collaborations, sustainable, affordable and inclusive energy transition, accelerated progress on sustainable development goals, women-led development and multilateral reforms, the statement said.

While highlighting India’s plans and priorities, Kant also pitched for reforms in multilateral institutions where the alliance of multiple countries should pursue a common goal.

Earlier this month, Indonesia formally handed over the leadership of the G20 to India at the summit held in Bali. India’s presidency will begin on December 1.

The briefing for the heads of missions and senior diplomats was the first official activity related to G20 organised by New Delhi.

During the meeting, the delegates were requested to play an active role as India wants its presidency to be reform-cum-action-oriented.

“We want all the countries to partner with us in this process,” Kant said while giving an overview of India’s achievement in the socio-economic sector.

At the event, tributes were paid to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 14 years ago. Commenting on terrorism, Kant urged all the countries to cooperate in fighting the menace.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said, “Apt to hold this event in the beautiful & historic Swaraj Dweep, as India is on the cusp of taking over G20 Presidency from our neighbour across the Andaman Sea.” Earlier this month, during the Bali summit, Indonesia handed over the G20 Presidency to India for the coming year.

