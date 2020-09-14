In Diplomatic Blow to China, Germany Adopts New Guidelines to Side With India-Pacific

New Delhi: Germany has decided to maintain stronger ties with democratic countries in the India-Pacific region to promote the rule of law, giving a major diplomatic blow to China.

Berlin’s diplomatic drift towards India-Pacific came after Europe has expressed concern over China’s human rights record and economic dependence on the Asian country, ANI quoting Nikkei Asian Review said.

India and China are currently engaged in a four-month-long standoff at the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has been no breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

“We want to help shape (the future global order) so that it is based on rules and international cooperation, not on the law of the strong. That is why we have intensified cooperation with those countries that share our democratic and liberal values,” said German Foreign Minister Maas on September 2, according to ANI.

According to the report, the German adopted new guidelines with regards to India-Pacific and stressed on the importance of rule of law and the countries supporting it with open market in the region.

The strategy has received support from other nations including India, Japan, Australia and ASEAN nations.

The report stated that China enjoys good relation with Germany with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel visiting China almost yearly. China makes up a whooping 50 per cent of Germany’s trade in the Asia-Pacific.

However, with the diplomatic shift, Germany is to take a tough stand on China, including criticism on debt burden of countries participating in China’s dream project- Belt and Road Initiative.