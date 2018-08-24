'Disappointed' South Africa Summons US Envoy for Trump Tweet

South Africa's government says it has summoned the top U.S. diplomat in the country to "convey the unhappiness of the people" over President Donald Trump's tweet about alleged white-owned farm seizures and the "large scale killing of farmers."South Africa says it told U.S. Charge d'Affaires Jessye Lapenn it was "disappointed" over the failure to use available diplomatic channels.South Africa's government says Trump's tweet was based on "false information" and served "only to polarize debate on this sensitive and crucial matter."The country is in the middle of a racially charged debate over land reform, a lawful process that seeks to correct the legacy of decades of white-minority rule that stripped blacks of their land.A fringe group of the white minority claims it will inspire violent attacks.