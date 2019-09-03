Discussed ‘Big’ Free Trade Agreement with PM Modi, Says Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson said UK and India will stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terror and also in military cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.
Narendra-Modi-shakes-hands-meets-British-Prime-Minister Boris-Johnson
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that a "big" free trade agreement (FTA) was among the key issues he discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, last month.
In response to a question on India-UK relations raised by Indian-origin Conservative Party MP Shailesh Vara in the House of Commons on the summit outcomes at the end of parliamentary summer recess, Johnson said he had an extremely good conversation with Prime Minister Modi.
"We agreed to strengthen our cooperation, not just on the security side where clearly the UK and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terror but also in military cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region where we share many interests," Johnson said.
"This (the discussions) also included on free trade, in doing a big free trade agreement with India, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Fashion Sensibilities Have Changed After Marriage, Says Ranveer Singh's Stylist
- Zao, a New Chinese AI App Lets You Swap Your Face With Any Celebrity in 8 Seconds
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- 'You're Good': Naomi Osaka Consoles Opponent Coco Gauff after US Open Win, Internet Moved
- US Open: Defending Champion Naomi Osaka Dumped Out by Belinda Bencic in Last 16