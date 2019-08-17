Discussions on Afghan Peace Deal Went 'Very Well', Says White House
Trump met national security advisors, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, John Bolton and key negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad.
File photo of the White House in Washington. (Reuters)
Washington: The White House has signalled progress on preparations for a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan, saying that discussions between President Donald Trump and top advisors went "very well".
Trump met at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course with national security advisors, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, the White House said on Friday.
Also present were national security point man John Bolton and the US special envoy for the talks with the guerrillas, Zalmay Khalilzad.
"Discussions centered around our ongoing negotiations and eventual peace and reconciliation agreement with the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan. The meeting went very well, and negotiations are proceeding," deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.
