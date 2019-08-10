Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell Found Guilty of Child Sex Abuse, Investigated Over Letter from Jail

Authorities are investigating whether the letter, dated August 1 and spread on Twitter, breaches rules forbidding prisoners from posting on social media or using the internet, or asking others to post on their behalf.

Associated Press

Updated:August 10, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Disgraced Cardinal George Pell Found Guilty of Child Sex Abuse, Investigated Over Letter from Jail
Cardinal George Pell is appealing his conviction for child sexual abuse. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images
Loading...

Sydney: Australian authorities said Saturday that they are investigating a letter circulated on social media to see whether it was written by disgraced Cardinal George Pell, which would be in violation of prison rules.

Pell, 78, is the highest-ranking Catholic cleric to be found guilty of child sex abuse. Formerly Pope Francis' finance chief and one of his closest advisers, Pell was convicted last December on one charge of sexual penetration of a child and four charges of committing an indecent act with or in the presence of a child.

Authorities are investigating whether the letter, dated August 1 and spread on Twitter, breaches rules forbidding prisoners from posting on social media or using the internet, or asking others to post on their behalf.

The letter was posted on Friday night by a Twitter account called "Cardinal George Pell Supporters."

A spokeswoman from the Department of Justice of Victoria state, where Pell is in prison, said the letter was being investigated.

"(The department) will thoroughly investigate this social media activity," the spokeswoman said.

"Any prisoner found to be contravening prison regulations faces disciplinary action."

The spokeswoman did not confirm whether the letter was written by Pell.

Pell was found to have raped a 13-year-old choirboy and sexually molested his friend in the sacristy of St. Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne in 1996 when he was newly installed as the city's Archbishop.

He molested the first boy again about a month later. In March, he was sentenced to serve at least three years and eight months in jail.

Pell has appealed against the conviction, and is awaiting a ruling of the Court of Appeal following a two-day hearing in early June.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram