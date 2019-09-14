Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Disney CEO Bob Iger Resigns From Apple Board Amid TV Battle as Rival Ups Its Game

Apple and Disney have long had a unique relationship, dating back to when Steve Jobs became a Disney director when it bought Pixar, majority owned by Jobs. Iger became an Apple director shortly after Jobs' death.

Reuters

Updated:September 14, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Disney CEO Bob Iger Resigns From Apple Board Amid TV Battle as Rival Ups Its Game
Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger. (Image: Reuters).
Loading...

Apple Inc said on Friday that Walt Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger had resigned from the company's board of directors on September 10 as the two companies prepare to compete head-to-head in the streaming television business.

Iger departed Apple's board the same day the company revealed new details about Apple TV+, a $4.99-per-month service that will launch on November 1. Apple is spending billions in Hollywood to secure original programming for the service.

The monthly subscription price for Apple TV+ undercuts Disney, which earlier this year announced its own streaming service that will feature its iconic children's content and cost $6.99 per month. The Disney+ service will debut on November 12.

Apple and Disney have long had a unique relationship among major American companies, dating back to when Apple co-founder Steve Jobs became a Disney director and major shareholder when the entertainment giant bought Pixar, the digital animation studio majority owned by Jobs. Iger became an Apple director shortly after Jobs' death in 2011.

"While we will greatly miss his contributions as a board member, we respect his decision and we have every expectation that our relationship with both Bob and Disney will continue far into the future," Apple said in a statement.

Iger said it was "an extraordinary privilege" to have served on Apple's board for eight years.

"I have the utmost respect for Tim Cook, his team at Apple, and for my fellow board members," Iger said in a statement. "Apple is one of the world's most admired companies, known for the quality and integrity of its products and its people."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram