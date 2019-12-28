3 Disney World Employees File Police Complaints against Tourists Who Touched Them Inappropriately

Employees of Walt Disney World in Orlando in the United States, who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck, have filed police complaints claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists, according to a report in the Associated Press.

While the woman inside the Mickey Mouse costume sustained neck injuries on December 4 after a grandmother patted the character's head, the two portraying Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck were groped by tourists in separate incidents, the Orange county sheriff's office was quoted as saying.

In her complaint, the 36-year-old woman said the tourist had patted her five times, causing the head of her costume to slide down and strain her neck.

The tourist's family, however, said they were confused about whether the park had a no-touch policy since the characters had given them high-fives.

On the same day, another 36-year-old employee who plays Minnie Mouse was allegedly groped by a man after he posed with pictures with a wife. The man's name had been reportedly raised by other Disney World employees too.

A third employee, an 18-year-old, had been allegedly groped by a woman earlier this month. The employee, however, decided not to press charges, saying she believed the woman who had groped her may have dementia.

