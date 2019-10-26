Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Dissident Moroccan Journalist Guilty of Human Trafficking, Rape Has Jail Time Lengthened on Appeal

Taoufik Bouachrine was originally thrown behind bars for 12 years in November 2018, but this was lengthened to 15 years on Friday following an appeal by the public prosecutor.

AFP

Updated:October 26, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dissident Moroccan Journalist Guilty of Human Trafficking, Rape Has Jail Time Lengthened on Appeal
Representative image.

Casablanca: A Moroccan court has increased the jail sentence of a dissident newspaper publisher on charges of rape and other offences that he denies and says are politically motivated.

Taoufik Bouachrine was originally thrown behind bars for 12 years in November 2018, but this was lengthened to 15 years on Friday following an appeal by the public prosecutor.

The journalist had been found guilty of human trafficking, abuse of power for sexual purposes, rape and attempted rape.

Bouachrine, whose daily newspaper Akhbar Al-Yaum has a history of run-ins with the authorities, has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

The charges against him were based on complaints, testimonies and about 50 videos seized from his office, purporting to show him in a variety of sexual acts.

His defence team said the videos were faked and in any case showed "consensual relations".

Earlier this year rights group Amnesty International called for the publisher's release, saying his imprisonment was a "matter of freedom of expression".

A United Nations Human Rights Council working group also reported this year that Bouachrine was the victim of "arbitrary detention" and "judicial harassment".

The panel cited a lack of evidence and alleged witness intimidation — accusations denied by Moroccan authorities.

Bouachrine has been critical of public figures including billionaire agriculture minister Aziz Akhannouch and the North African kingdom's ally, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Rape trials are rare in Morocco, where victims fear social repercussions in a society that remains largely conservative.

During the course of the trial, four women cited by the prosecution as victims denied involvement.

One was sentenced to six months in prison for accusing the police of falsifying her statement, while others refused to appear in court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram