‘Diva; Suffers From God Complex’: Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Says Pak PM Is Delusional

Journalist Reham Khan, who is also Imran Khan’s ex-wife, said that the embattled Pakistan prime minister suffers from ‘God Complex’. “To expect Imran Khan to have the same understanding as the rest of the world is to give him too much credit. He’s always been delusional. He has a God complex,” Reham Khan was quoted as saying by news agency India Today.

Reham Khan while speaking to India Today also said that if the Pakistan prime minister chose to listen to advice the couple would still be together. She also told India Today that Imran Khan is like a celebrity diva who likes listening to flattery and praise. “He has this typical diva personality that he needs to pump up his ego,” Khan told India Today.

She further went on to add that her cricketer-turned-politician ex-husband ‘needs to hear the applause, he needs to hear the sound of his name’ but pointed out that he failed to perform in politics.

The Pakistan prime minister told Islamabad-based news agency ARY News on Friday that he would rather fight another round of elections over resigning and said that the government cannot be run with defectors, when questioned about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members defecting to the opposition.

He alleged that there are ‘people who have threatened to end’ his life. “They will spend Rs20 billion, Rs25 billion and topple my government and I will watch silently? This is why I am saying openly, there is a threat to my life,” Imran said shortly after his cabinet minister Fawad Chaudhry said that a plot was hatched to assassinate Imran Khan.

The ally of PTI, the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid e Azam Group), said that they will vote in favour of the PTI government when the no-trust motion will be tabled. The PTI said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was its candidate for Punjab chief minister following Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

The parties under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have asked the Islamabad administration to ensure safety of all National Assembly lawmakers irrespective of the party they belong to ahead of the no-trust vote on Sunday. “It is your constitutional and legal duty and responsibility to ensure full security/protection to all MNAs, irrespective of political affiliation, when they attend the National Assembly for exercising their right to vote on the resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister,” Shahbaz Sharif was quoted as saying by news agency Dawn.

