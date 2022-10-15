Do 400 Rotten Bodies in Pak Hospital Belong to Balochs, Pashtuns? Body Structure, 'Salwars' Hint at Atrocities

The discovery of over 400 rotten bodies from the rooftop of a hospital in Pakistan’s Punjab province took a turn for the worse on Saturday as evidence suggested that the corpses could belong to Balochs and Pashtuns who were victims of forced disappearances.

A source told CNN-News18 that the abandoned bodies were recovered from Multan’s Punjab Nishtar Hospital and several corpses had their chests ripped open and organs removed.

A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the large ‘salwars’ on the bodies indicate the victims are either Balochs or Pashtuns. Their strong body structure, typical to mountains and hard terrains, is also a giveaway, the doctor said, adding that the hospital administration is not conducting their DNA test and is trying to conceal the issue.

The unidentified bodies are believed to be victims of forced disappearances who were abducted by Pakistani forces from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces of Pakistan.

Sources said it is believed the bodies belong to missing persons since no Punjabi, Siraiki, or local has claimed them from the hospital.

According to a report by ANI, Adviser to the Chief Minister Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar said he was on a visit to the hospital when a man approached him and said ‘if you want to do a good deed then go the morgue and check it out’. He stated that when he arrived, the staff was not prepared to open the mortuary doors. “I told them that if you don’t open it right now, I’m going to file a FIR against you.”

Gujjar said when he asked the doctors to explain the abandoned bodies, they said the corpses were used for educational purposes by medical students.

Baloch separatist leaders have appealed to international humanitarian organisations for an independent inquiry and DNA tests. The issue of thousands of Baloch and Pashtuns going missing has been raised from time to time at the UNHRC also.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here