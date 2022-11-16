Ivanka Skips Father Trump's 2024 Announcement, Says 'Do Not Plan to be Involved in Politics'

Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka issued a statement on Wednesday indicating that she will not be a part of her father’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“I love my father very much… This time around, I am choosing to prioritise my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement, according to BBC.

“I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she added.

Trump announced that he will run for the US president in 2024 to make America “great and glorious" again, vowing to defeat the “radical left Democrats" that are trying to destroy the country from within.

Trump, seeking a potential rematch with Joe Biden, made the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday, a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to make a sweep in Congress as they had hoped for. Neither Ivanka nor Donald Trump Jr attended their father’s announcement ceremony at Mar-a-Lago.

“I am grateful to have had the honour of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments," she further said.

During her father’s time in the White House, both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner had served as senior advisers. Kushner played a major role in Trump administration, including making a policy in the Middle East.

