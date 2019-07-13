Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

'Do Not Play With Fire': China Warns US Over $2.2 Billion Taiwan Arms Deal, Threatens to Impose Sanctions

China's spokesman, Geng Shuang, also called the sale a serious violation of the "one-China" principle, under which the United States officially recognises Beijing and not Taipei.

Reuters

Updated:July 13, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Do Not Play With Fire': China Warns US Over $2.2 Billion Taiwan Arms Deal, Threatens to Impose Sanctions
Representative image.
Loading...

Beijing/Washington: China said on Friday it would impose sanctions on US firms involved in a deal to sell $2.2-billion worth of tanks, missiles and related equipment to Taiwan, saying it harmed China's sovereignty and national security.

On Monday, the Pentagon said the US State Department had approved the sale of the weapons requested by Taiwan, including 108 General Dynamics Corp M1A2T Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger missiles, which are manufactured by Raytheon.

Washington said the sales would not alter the basic military balance in the region, but Beijing, a major US security rival with which Washington has been engaged in a year-long trade war, has demanded the deal be revoked.

China's latest statement came as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was in New York en route to visit four Caribbean allies, a trip that has also incensed China.

A spokesman for China's foreign ministry said the US arms sale constituted a serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations.

The spokesman, Geng Shuang, also called the sale a serious violation of the "one-China" principle, under which the United States officially recognises Beijing and not Taipei.

"To safeguard our national interests, China will impose sanctions on the US enterprises involved in the above-mentioned arms sales to Taiwan," Geng said.

The State Department declined to comment and the US firms involved in the Taiwan arms deal did not immediately respond.

It was unclear what, if any, impact the Chinese move might have, as U.S. defense contractors have been barred from dealings with Beijing since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

While its relations with Taiwan are technically unofficial, the United States is required by law to assist Taiwan in its defense and is its main supplier of arms.

China deems Taiwan a wayward province and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

On a visit to Budapest on Friday, China's top diplomat Wang Yi warned Washington it should "not play with fire" on the question of Taiwan.

He said no foreign force could stop the reunification of China and no foreign force should try to intervene.

"We urge the US to fully recognize the gravity of the Taiwan question ... (and) not to play with fire on the question of Taiwan," Wang told a news conference via an interpreter.

Tsai was last in the United States in March, but her transit stops this time will be unusually long and analysts said the extended stopovers, in which she will spend four nights on U.S. soil, emphasized the Trump administration's support for her at a time when she has been under increasing pressure from Beijing.

Speaking at Columbia University in New York on Friday, Tsai said it was important for the international community to support a free and democratic Taiwan, according to a transcript of her speech on the website of the presidential office.

"The cultural and political differences across the Taiwan Strait only grow wider by the day; and each day that Taiwan chooses freedom of speech, human rights, the rule of law, is a day that we drift farther from the influences of authoritarianism," she said, referring to China.

The U.S. State Department has said there has been no change in the U.S. one-China policy and that it allowed such transit stops "out of consideration for the safety, comfort, convenience and dignity of the passenger."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram