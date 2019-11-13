English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Do Not Travel to Bolivia': US Issues Advisory for Its Citizens Amid 'Civil Unrest'
The State Department said that it has ordered diplomats' family members to leave and authorized 'the departure of non-emergency US government employees due to ongoing political instability in Bolivia.'
Members of the security forces stand guard as supporters of Bolivia's ousted President Evo Morales take part in a protest, in La Paz, Bolivia. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: The US State Department on Tuesday warned American citizens not to travel to Bolivia and limited its diplomatic presence in the country due to unrest that followed recent disputed elections.
"Do not travel to Bolivia due to civil unrest," the State Department said, adding that it has ordered diplomats' family members to leave and authorized "the departure of non-emergency US government employees due to ongoing political instability in Bolivia."
