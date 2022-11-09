Do Voters Want Joe Biden to Run for US President Again? Two-thirds Said No. Check Details

More than two-thirds of the voters polling for the US House of Representatives don’t want President Joe Biden to run for reelections in 2024, a report in CNN quoting exit poll survey said.

According to the survey, more than 7 out of 10 independent voters and around 9 out of 10 Republicans said that they don’t want the Biden to be in the next presential campaign.

US Midterm Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates | Dems Show Surprising Strength But Republicans Lead; Most Voters Don’t Want Biden to Run in 2024

For the Democrats, the numbers were not in favour of the Democratic President as 6 out of 10 voters supported that he should run again.

Around 60 percent of the independent voters disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president and had an unfavourable view of him.

However, once one out of 10 or 10 percent Democratic voters had an unfavourable view of him and more disapprove of his job performance. More than 90 percent of the Republicans surveyed had unfavourable view of the US President and disprove his job.

But the numbers were not in favour of former President Donald Trump either as two-thirds of independent voters and more than 9 in 10 Democratic voters have an unfavorable view of him.

Meanwhile, over three-quarters of Republican voters have a favorable view of Trump.

Neither Trump nor Biden has formally announced they will run again. Trump has come close to declaring his candidacy, and Biden has said he intends to seek a second term.

If they face off again, the competition between them could become one of the longest and impactful political duels in American history, spanning several years and multiple elections.

However, voters seem to have little appetite for a rematch.

