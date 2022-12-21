Doctor Collapses While Treating Patients in China as Covid Wave Breaks Down Country’s Healthcare System

Videos of hundreds of Chinese citizens huddled together in queues outside fever clinics and hospitals have now gone viral as the nation faces a Covid-19 wave following the loosening of restrictions.

Understaffed hospitals and lack of ventilators, medicines has led to chaos and panic in several cities of China.

In a video shared by the UK-based media outlet, the Telegraph, a video showed a doctor collapsing on the floor while tending to patients.

In the 93-second video, a doctor, visibly tired, is seen tending to patients and a small child while a woman is seen explaining symptoms to him.

He looks tired as he tries to take the temperature of the child and while other patients are talking, he collapses on his desk and slides off from his chair.

How #China counts #COVID deaths is under scrutiny (again) after announcing so few of them in this surge. We visited multiple funeral sites in #Beijing that are designated for #COVID victims… and found long lines of funeral vans, hazmat suits, and a stream of mourners. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/pywf8D8pNI— Janis Mackey Frayer (@janisfrayer) December 20, 2022

His condition was so severe that other doctors had to hurry to his desk and take him elsewhere to treat him.

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the video shared by the Telegraph.

Several videos are making rounds on social media websites where doctors and hospital staff were seen sitting on the hospital floor giving CPR to patients who were experiencing respiratory failure.

Chinese epidemiologists are afraid that China may experience three waves of Covid in the coming months leading to millions of cases and several thousand deaths.

Summary of #CCP's current #COVID policy: Let whoever needs to be infected infected, let whoever needs to die die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production. #GPD goal for 2023: 8.0%By the way, this is a hospital in #CCPChina if you care to know. pic.twitter.com/oAypeuoVtk— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) December 19, 2022

Xiaofeng Liang, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention chief, said that the current Covid wave will impact at least 60% of the people.

A report by NPR said that such a rate of infection would mean that about 10% of the planet’s population may become infected over the course of the next 90 days.

Epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding in a tweet expressed fear that the doubling time in China could be hours and reproduction number (R) will be hard to calculate if doubling time is less than one day because PCR tests take at least 24-48 hours to return accurate results.

He said that this means China and the world could be ‘in deep trouble.’

Videos on social media, whose authenticity could not be verified by News18, showed items waiting to be delivered piled on the streets, indicating a collapse in logistics.

In Henan, bodies of dead people who caught Covid, were seen lying in a morgue inside a hospital.

China on Wednesday announced that it will only count deaths caused by Covid-19 respiratory failure as Covid deaths and not include those caused by underlying diseases as part of Covid stats.

