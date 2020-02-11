Doctors Find 151 Decks of Heroin on 4-year-old Boy Shot in Puerto Rico

San Juan (Puerto Rico): Doctors treating a 4-year-old shooting victim found that somebody had placed 151 packages of heroin under his clothing, police in Puerto Rico said Tuesday.

The boy was hospitalized following a shooting Monday at the apartment his mother and 2-year-old sister shared with 26-year-old John Hernndez at a public housing project, Ponce city police Capt. Joel Gonzlez said.

He told The Associated Press that gunmen had chased Hernndez from a drug distribution point in the housing complex and he had fled into the apartment.

The attackers caught him there and opened fire, killing him and injuring the boy, who suffered several bullet wounds.

Gonzlez said police are investigating who placed the drugs, which were wrapped in foil, underneath the boy's clothes.

Gonzlez said a 2-year-old girl and two adults who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting were not injured. He said the children's mother was not home at the time. No one has been arrested.