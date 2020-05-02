WORLD

1-MIN READ

Doctors Say Honoured by UK PM Johnson's Choice of Name For His Son

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who saved his life when he was battling Covid-19.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 10:03 PM IST
Two doctors who British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named his newly born son after said they were honoured and humbled to be recognised in such a way.

Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who they said had saved the British leader's life as he battled COVID-19 complications.

"We are honoured and humbled to have been recognised in this way," said Nick Price, director of infection at Guy's and St Thomas' hospital, and Nick Hart, director of respiratory & critical Care at the hospital.

"Our warm congratulations go to the Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds on the happy arrival of their beautiful son Wilfred," they said. "We wish the new family every health and happiness."

