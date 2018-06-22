English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dog Has Visiting Rights Too, Rules Brazilian Court
The Yorkshire Terrier became the bone of contention between the couple that separated in 2011.
Image for Representation
Sao Paulo: Every dog has his day, but one Brazilian dog will have the equivalent of parental visiting days after a court ruled that a separated couple must share their pooch.
The Sao Paulo couple got their Yorkshire terrier in 2008, but the dog became a bone of contention when they split up in 2011.
The woman not only held on to the animal but, according to her former partner, 'prevented him from entering into contact,' the Superior Justice Tribunal said in a statement from the capital Brasilia.
Taking his former companion to court, initially in Sao Paulo and then all the way to the Superior Justice Tribunal appeals court, the man claimed "intense anguish" over the separation.
The tribunal ruled Tuesday to uphold the Sao Paulo court's earlier decision in favor of the dog-loving man.
He will now be entitled to visit the lucky dog "at times such as weekends, holidays and end-of-year celebrations," the tribunal said.
"He may also participate in activities such as taking the animal to the vet."
Also Watch
The Sao Paulo couple got their Yorkshire terrier in 2008, but the dog became a bone of contention when they split up in 2011.
The woman not only held on to the animal but, according to her former partner, 'prevented him from entering into contact,' the Superior Justice Tribunal said in a statement from the capital Brasilia.
Taking his former companion to court, initially in Sao Paulo and then all the way to the Superior Justice Tribunal appeals court, the man claimed "intense anguish" over the separation.
The tribunal ruled Tuesday to uphold the Sao Paulo court's earlier decision in favor of the dog-loving man.
He will now be entitled to visit the lucky dog "at times such as weekends, holidays and end-of-year celebrations," the tribunal said.
"He may also participate in activities such as taking the animal to the vet."
Also Watch
-
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amid Romance Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Arrives With Nick Jonas in Mumbai; See Photo
- Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos
- 2019 Volvo S60 Premium Sedan Unveiled, Manufactured at Company's 1st Plant in the U.S.