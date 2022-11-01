Dog Runs Through Mexico Street Carrying Human Head in Mouth | ON VIDEO

Residents of a small Mexican town witnessed what seemed like a gruesome scene straight out of a horror movie last week when a dog carrying a human head in its mouth was caught running down the streets of the violence-plagued state of Zacatecas.

In the video going viral on social media, the canine can be seen holding the corpse’s head by the neck and running down the streets, likely taking it somewhere to eat.

Trigger Warning: The following video may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.



Dog walking with Human Head in its Snout 😳⚠️ Monte Escobedo, Zacatecas, Mexico 📍 pic.twitter.com/566FjXCxmG — Ibar Yahawadah 🔥💯 (@IbarYahawadah) November 1, 2022

The video was reportedly filmed in the town of Monte Escobedo, in the northern state of Zacatecas, which is currently embroiled in a deadly turf war between rival drug cartels.

According to a report by the Mexican newspaper El Universal, after the video went viral, the state attorney general’s office confirmed its authenticity on Thursday and said that human remains were discovered inside an ATM booth in the downtown area of Monte Escobedo around 10:20 pm Wednesday.

However, before authorities could arrive at the crime scene, a dog came and carried off the severed head, Vice reported citing witnesses.

After hours of a search operation, police found the head on Thursday morning, inside the fenced-off area of a house in the downtown area. The head was later passed on to the forensic team for determining the sex and age of the victim, and any other information that could be used to identify the person.

Reportedly, alongside the original location of the head, authorities also found two notes attributing the attack to organized crime. Authorities did not release details about what the messages said, nor which criminal group in the region allegedly left them.

Zacatecas, one of the most dangerous states in Mexico, currently has one of the highest homicide rates in the country. Over the past few years, rival criminal groups have waged war for territory in the expansive and sparsely populated inland state that is seen as a lucrative corridor used for moving drugs north to the U.S.

Zacatecas has also become an area that criminal groups use to run drug labs and narco-camps for training new recruits.

In Mexico, it is a common practice for drug cartels to leave human remains with signed messages in public places amid ongoing drug wars. The practice became a prominent tactic in the mid-2000s, when six severed heads appeared in a three-month span in the popular beach resort of Acapulco just prior to the 2006 presidential election. Since then, it has been repeated countless times around the country by numerous criminal groups.

