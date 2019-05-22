English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Abruptly Ends Meet on Infra After Nancy Pelosi Accuses Him of Doing Cover Ups
In the meeting, Trump, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E Schumer were supposed to talk about working together on a USD 2 billion infrastructure plan.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly cut short his talks with the opposition Democrats on infrastructure, saying he was unable to work with them, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of doing cover ups.
In the meeting, Trump, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E Schumer were supposed to talk about working together on a USD 2 billion infrastructure plan.
At a hurriedly convened press conference in the Rose Garden of White House shortly after the meeting, Trump said, "Instead of walking in happily to a meeting, I walk in to look at people who said I was doing a coverup...you can't do it (infrastructure work) under these circumstances," he said.
"We did nothing wrong...I don't do cover ups. There was no collusion, no obstruction. The crime was committed on the other side," he said, adding that the whole thing was a takedown attempt at the president of the United States.
Trump also accused the media of doing biased reporting on the Muller report and its investigations.
The press should be "ashamed" of the way it reported on Mueller investigation.
Pelosi said she was disappointed that Trump abruptly walked out of the infrastructure meeting.
"We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States," she said.
"We believe, the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up," she told reporters at the US Capitol after the meeting with Trump.
In the meeting, Trump, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E Schumer were supposed to talk about working together on a USD 2 billion infrastructure plan.
At a hurriedly convened press conference in the Rose Garden of White House shortly after the meeting, Trump said, "Instead of walking in happily to a meeting, I walk in to look at people who said I was doing a coverup...you can't do it (infrastructure work) under these circumstances," he said.
"We did nothing wrong...I don't do cover ups. There was no collusion, no obstruction. The crime was committed on the other side," he said, adding that the whole thing was a takedown attempt at the president of the United States.
Trump also accused the media of doing biased reporting on the Muller report and its investigations.
The press should be "ashamed" of the way it reported on Mueller investigation.
Pelosi said she was disappointed that Trump abruptly walked out of the infrastructure meeting.
"We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States," she said.
"We believe, the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up," she told reporters at the US Capitol after the meeting with Trump.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results