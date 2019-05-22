Take the pledge to vote

Donald Trump Abruptly Ends Meet on Infra After Nancy Pelosi Accuses Him of Doing Cover Ups

In the meeting, Trump, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E Schumer were supposed to talk about working together on a USD 2 billion infrastructure plan.

Updated:May 22, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
Donald Trump Abruptly Ends Meet on Infra After Nancy Pelosi Accuses Him of Doing Cover Ups
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly cut short his talks with the opposition Democrats on infrastructure, saying he was unable to work with them, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of doing cover ups.

In the meeting, Trump, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E Schumer were supposed to talk about working together on a USD 2 billion infrastructure plan.

At a hurriedly convened press conference in the Rose Garden of White House shortly after the meeting, Trump said, "Instead of walking in happily to a meeting, I walk in to look at people who said I was doing a coverup...you can't do it (infrastructure work) under these circumstances," he said.

"We did nothing wrong...I don't do cover ups. There was no collusion, no obstruction. The crime was committed on the other side," he said, adding that the whole thing was a takedown attempt at the president of the United States.

Trump also accused the media of doing biased reporting on the Muller report and its investigations.

The press should be "ashamed" of the way it reported on Mueller investigation.

Pelosi said she was disappointed that Trump abruptly walked out of the infrastructure meeting.

"We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States," she said.

"We believe, the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up," she told reporters at the US Capitol after the meeting with Trump.
