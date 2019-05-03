Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Discuss Possibility of New Nuclear Accord Between US, Russia, China

The presidents are also said to have spoken about the conclusion of Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

Reuters

May 3, 2019
US President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: AP/PTI)
Washington: US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than an hour on Friday, discussing the possibility of a new nuclear accord, North Korean denuclearization and the political situation in Venezuela, the White House said.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters Trump and Putin talked about the possibility of a new multilateral nuclear accord between the United States, Russia and China, or an extension of the current US-Russia strategic nuclear treaty.

Sanders said the conversation lasted for more than an hour and briefly touched upon Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential campaign. She said that the issue was discussed in the context that the investigation had ended.

"They discussed a nuclear agreement, both new and extended, and the possibility of having conversations with China on that as well," Sanders said.

"They discussed trade and the fact that it has increased between the two countries since the president has come into office. They also talked about North Korea. They also spoke about Ukraine and Venezuela - an overall positive conversation," she said.
