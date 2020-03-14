English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Donald Trump Announces 30-day Suspension of Cruises from US Soil

Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)

The companies already had announced the move to pause cruises, including Carnival's Princess line which on Thursday announced a 60-day suspension.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 14, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday announced that major cruise lines would suspend trips from US ports for 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hit several vessels.

The companies already had announced the move to pause cruises, including Carnival's Princess line which on Thursday announced a 60-day suspension.

"At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry — it will be kept that way!" Trump tweeted.

