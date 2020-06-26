Donald Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Indian-American as Judge to DC Court of Appeals

US President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Indian-American Vijay Shanker as a judge to the highest court in the nation's capital.

If confirmed by the Senate, Shanker would serve as Associate Judge on the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, which is the highest court for Washington DC.

Currently he serves as Senior Litigation Counsel in the Department of Justice, Criminal Division, and as Deputy Chief of the Appellate Section.

Before joining the Department of Justice in 2012, Shanker was in private practice with the Washington, DC, offices of Mayer Brown, LLC and Covington & Burling, LLP.

Upon graduation from law school, Shanker served as a law clerk to Judge Chester J. Straub on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

He earned his BA, cum laude, from Duke University and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he served as a Notes Editor for the Virginia Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif.