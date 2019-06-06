Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Donald Trump Arrives in Northern France to Attend 75th D-Day Ceremony

Along with his wife Melania, the US President boarded a helicopter to fly to Colleville-sur-Mer where he and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will commemorate fallen US servicemen in the invasion.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump Arrives in Northern France to Attend 75th D-Day Ceremony
Representational Image of US President Donald Trump with French President Emmanuel Macron. (REUTERS)
Loading...

Caen: US President Donald Trump arrived in northern France on Thursday for a second day of ceremonies to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings by Allied troops.

"Heading over to Normandy to celebrate some of the bravest that ever lived. We are eternally grateful!" he tweeted before taking his flight to the airport of Caen in the Normandy region.

Along with his wife Melania, the US leader boarded a helicopter to fly to Colleville-sur-Mer where he and French leader Emmanuel Macron will commemorate fallen US servicemen in the invasion. Earlier in the morning, Trump had tweeted reported comments from Fox News host Sean Hannity which referred to "glowing reviews from the British media" of his trip to the UK for a three-day state visit.

He contrasted this with "hateful coverage" by TV network MSNBC which is regularly critical of the US leader.

Trump had joined Queen Elizabeth II and other leaders on Wednesday for a first day of commemorations in Portsmouth, southern England. The president tweeted on Wednesday that he "could not have been treated more warmly in the United Kingdom by the royal family or the people".

He left Britain for Ireland on Wednesday where he met Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport for talks.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram