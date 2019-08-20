Donald Trump Becomes Grandfather for 10th Time after Lara Trump Gives Birth to Baby Girl
The 73-year-old president has five children from three different women. His two oldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, have respectively five and three children.
File photo of President Donald Trump.
New York: US President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the 10th time after his son Eric's wife Lara gave birth to a girl.
"@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!" the president's son tweeted minutes before Monday midnight.
.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 20, 2019
It is the couple's second child — their first, Eric Luke Trump, turns two years old in September.
Eric Trump, 35, is the president's third child. He is a senior executive at The Trump Organization along with his brother Donald Jr. Lara Trump, 36, a former journalist, is involved in animal welfare and along with her husband manages the Eric Trump Foundation, which finances hospitals for children.
She is also a senior official on the Trump 2020 re-election campaign and is often on TV defending the president's policies.
