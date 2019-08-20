Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Donald Trump Becomes Grandfather for 10th Time after Lara Trump Gives Birth to Baby Girl

The 73-year-old president has five children from three different women. His two oldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, have respectively five and three children.

AFP

Updated:August 20, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump Becomes Grandfather for 10th Time after Lara Trump Gives Birth to Baby Girl
File photo of President Donald Trump.
Loading...

New York: US President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the 10th time after his son Eric's wife Lara gave birth to a girl.

"@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!" the president's son tweeted minutes before Monday midnight.

It is the couple's second child — their first, Eric Luke Trump, turns two years old in September.

The 73-year-old president has five children from three different women. His two oldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, have respectively five and three children.

Eric Trump, 35, is the president's third child. He is a senior executive at The Trump Organization along with his brother Donald Jr. Lara Trump, 36, a former journalist, is involved in animal welfare and along with her husband manages the Eric Trump Foundation, which finances hospitals for children.

She is also a senior official on the Trump 2020 re-election campaign and is often on TV defending the president's policies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram