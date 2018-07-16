GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Donald Trump Blames Bad Russia Ties on FBI 'Witch Hunt'

The US President in his tweet claimed that relationship with Russia has never been worse, while referring to special prosecutor Robert Mueller's probe.

AFP

Updated:July 16, 2018, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump Blames Bad Russia Ties on FBI 'Witch Hunt'
File image of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters)
Helsinki, Finland: US President Donald Trump set the scene for his summit with Vladimir Putin on Monday by blaming the chill in relations with Moscow on the investigations into Russian interference in his election victory.

"Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!" Trump tweeted, referring to US special prosecutor Robert Mueller's probe.​


Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery