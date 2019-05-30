English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
V K Singh
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Munda
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Smriti Irani
Ramdas Athawale
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Babul Supriyo
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Kiren Rijiju
Giriraj Singh
Prahlad Patel
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ashwini Choubey
Rao Inderjit Singh
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Shripad Yesso Naik
Hardeep Singh Puri
Donald Trump Briefly Acknowledges Russia Helped Him Get Elected
Donald Trump until now has said adamantly that he won the 2016 election fair and square, downplaying the impact of what US intelligence agencies say was a concerted Russian effort to meddle in his favour.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP/PTI)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump briefly acknowledged in a tweet Thursday that Russia helped him get elected but quickly backtracked in comments to reporters.
Trump until now has said adamantly that he won the 2016 election fair and square, downplaying the impact of what US intelligence agencies say was a concerted Russian effort to meddle in his favour.
"Russia, Russia, Russia! That's all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax," Trump tweeted a day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke publicly for the first time since the release of his report on collusion during the election campaign and possible obstruction of justice afterward.
"And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected," Trump added. He again complained of being a victim of what he called presidential harassment.
Trump later appeared to recognize the lapse, telling reporters on the White House South Lawn, "No, Russia did not get me elected."
Mueller in his remarks declined to clear Trump of obstruction of justice.
He said that under longstanding Justice Department policy he could not bring charges against a sitting president, effectively leaving it up to Congress to decide whether to begin impeachment proceedings.
Trump until now has said adamantly that he won the 2016 election fair and square, downplaying the impact of what US intelligence agencies say was a concerted Russian effort to meddle in his favour.
"Russia, Russia, Russia! That's all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax," Trump tweeted a day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke publicly for the first time since the release of his report on collusion during the election campaign and possible obstruction of justice afterward.
"And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected," Trump added. He again complained of being a victim of what he called presidential harassment.
Trump later appeared to recognize the lapse, telling reporters on the White House South Lawn, "No, Russia did not get me elected."
Mueller in his remarks declined to clear Trump of obstruction of justice.
He said that under longstanding Justice Department policy he could not bring charges against a sitting president, effectively leaving it up to Congress to decide whether to begin impeachment proceedings.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Face Shareholders Vote Amid Pressure of Stepping Down
- Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results