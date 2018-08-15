Donald Trump Calls Ex-'Apprentice' Star Turned White House Aide a 'Dog'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a "dog," and his campaign took legal action against her as the two former reality TV stars escalated their public feud.The intensifying spat came as Manigault Newman, a former contestant on Trump's reality show "The Apprentice," publicly released more recordings from her time in his orbit as she promoted her tell-all book, "Unhinged," which describes her year at the White House. She was fired last December."When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General (John) Kelly for quickly firing that dog!," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to his chief of staff.In her book, Manigault Newman accuses Trump of making derogatory statements about African-Americans, Filipinos and other minorities, as well as exhibiting "forgetfulness and frustration.""His mental decline could not be denied," wrote Manigault Newman, who had been one of the Republican president's most prominent black supporters.White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, asked if she was surprised by Manigault Newman's animus toward the president, told reporters she was disappointed by what she called the former aide's self-serving and false claims."I think it's really sad what's she's doing," Sanders told a White House briefing.In recent days, Manigault Newman has released audio of her firing by Kelly and of a call from Trump in which he says he did not know about her dismissal.On Tuesday, CBS News released another recording it said was unverified but appeared to be Manigault Newman and several Trump campaign aides in October 2016 discussing the potential fallout from a tape of Trump using a racial epithet during the taping of "The Apprentice."CBS News' parent company, CBS Corp