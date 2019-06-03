Donald Trump Calls London Mayor Sadiq Khan a 'Stone Cold Loser' as He Lands in UK

Trump

Donaldlashed out at London Mayoron Monday, calling him a "stone-cold loser" after the mayor criticised the British government for inviting the US president for a state visit.On Monday,arrived in Britain with his wife Melania for a three-day visit, and he had already blastedbefore his plane touched down."@, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom,"said on Twitter shortly before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London."He is a stone-cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."On Sunday, Labour'ssaid it was important to have good relations with the United States but that Britain should not be "rolling out the red carpet" for. He has also comparedto 20th century fascists."This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States," a spokesman for the mayor said.is representing the progressive values of London and our country warning that Donaldis the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe."will be treated to a display of British royal pageantry during the June 3-5 visit: lunch and a formal dinner with Queen Elizabeth, tea with heir Prince Charles, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, coronation church of English monarchs for 1,000 years.He will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings, and foreign minister and Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt said the trip should be above party politics.Hunt, who greetedat Stansted Airport, said thathad mentioned the mayor to him on arrival."He wasn't exactly saying that he's going to be invitingfor royal treatment at the White House any time soon," Hunt told the BBC, declining to give further details of the conversation.