Donald Trump Calls Out ‘Animal Assad’ for Suspected Chemical Attack in Syria
Trump says in a tweet on Sunday that the "area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world."
File photo of US President Donald Trump waves to the media as he arrives with first lady Melania Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, after the Easter weekend in Palm Beach, Florida on April 1, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Yuri Gripas)
Washington: President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.
Syrian President Bashar Assad's government is denying the allegations of such an attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus, the capital.
He says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran, influential Syrian backers, "are responsible for backing Animal Assad."
Trump is calling for the area to be opened "immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!".
Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
