Donald Trump Calls Stormy Daniels 'Horseface', Threatens to 'Go After Her'
Daniels's attorney, Michael Avenatti, responded by calling Trump a "disgusting misogynist" and a "liar" who has dishonored his family and country.
A combination photo of adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, and President Donald Trump (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called adult-film star Stormy Daniels "Horseface" and threatened to "go after" her after a federal judge dismissed her defamation suit against him.
The tweet comes after a federal judge in California threw out Daniels's defamation lawsuit against Trump and ordered Daniels to repay the president's legal fees. Daniels's attorney, Michael Avenatti, responded by calling Trump a "disgusting misogynist" and a "liar" who has dishonored his family and country.
"Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees. @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas," Trump tweeted Tuesday.
"She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!" Trump asserted. The judge's ruling does not affect a separate lawsuit Daniels is bringing against Trump regarding a 2016 nondisclosure agreement.
Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and that the former business mogul paid her USD 130,000 during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.
