Donald Trump Campaign Raises $24.8 Million in Less Than 24 Hours

Trump already reported USD 48.7 million cash on hand at the end of March, spread across three committees tied to his campaign.

Associated Press

Updated:June 19, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
Donald Trump Campaign Raises $24.8 Million in Less Than 24 Hours
US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington President Donald Trump raised USD 24.8 million in the less-than 24 hours after kicking off his re-election campaign.

The staggering sum was announced in a tweet on Wednesday morning by Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

It dwarfs what the top Democratic contenders in the 2020 White House primary raised over the course of the first three months of this year.

It's a demonstration of the power incumbency, while underscoring Democratic worries that they are not doing enough to prepare for the matchup with Trump.

Trump already reported USD 48.7 million cash on hand at the end of March, spread across three committees tied to his campaign. The Republican National Committee had an additional USD 34.7 million during the same period.

The Democratic National Committee had just USD 7.5 million with USD 6.2 million in debt.

