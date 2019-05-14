English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Celebrates Ramadan by Hosting Iftar at White House
Donald Trump hosted an Iftaar dinner for eminent Muslim members from his administration and top diplomats from various countries at the White House on Monday night.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: Ramadan is a time when people join forces in pursuit of hope, tolerance and peace, US President Donald Trump said Monday.
Trump hosted an Iftaar dinner for eminent Muslim members from his administration and top diplomats from various countries at the White House on Monday night. Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims here in the US and all across the world, he said.
During this month of worship, Muslims fast from sunrise to sundown and focus on prayer and spiritual life to deepen their devotion to god.
"Ramadan is a time of charity, of giving, and service to our fellow citizens. Ramadan is a very special time. It's a time to draw closer as families, neighbours and communities," Trump said.
"And Ramadan is a time when people join forces in pursuit of hope, tolerance and peace. It is in this spirit that we come together tonight for Iftaar, the traditional Ramadan meal that breaks the daily fast," he said in his brief address in the State Dinning Room of the White House.
"This evening, our thoughts are also with the religious believers who have endured many trials and hardships in recent weeks. It's been a very rough period of time. Our hearts are filled with grief for the Muslims who were killed in their mosques in New Zealand, as well as the Christians, Jews and other children of god who were slain in Sri Lanka, California and Pittsburgh," he said.
Trump resolved to defeat the evils of terrorism and religious persecution so that all people can worship without fear, pray without danger and live by the faith that flows from their heart.
"We thank god that America is a place founded on the belief that citizens of all faiths can live together in safety and live together in freedom," he said.
Every year, the US president hosts an Iftaar party for invited guests in the holy month of Ramadan. PTI
