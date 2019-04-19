English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Celebrates with Game of Thrones Style Tweet on Russian Collusion Report
On Thursday, even before the release of Mueller's long-awaited report detailing his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election, Donald Trump was ready. "GAME OVER," he declared in an unmistakably "Game of Thrones"-esque tweet.
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: President Donald Trump has used "Game of Thrones" imagery to push for his wall on the US-Mexico border and to hint at fresh sanctions on Iran.
Now, he has once again gone to the iconography of the widely acclaimed HBO fantasy series to declare himself the victor in his pitched battle with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
On Thursday, even before the release of Mueller's long-awaited report detailing his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election, Trump was ready.
"GAME OVER," he declared in an unmistakably "Game of Thrones"-esque tweet.
Trump was pictured from behind, wearing his trademark black overcoat, against a backdrop of mist or fog.
"NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION. For the haters and the radical left Democrats," it said.
Trump posted the image after Attorney General Bill Barr again declared there was no collusion between the president's campaign and Moscow -- but before the report was made public.
That report, the result of nearly two years of investigation, reveals that Mueller was "unable" to clear Trump of obstruction of justice.
Trump, nevertheless, pinned the tweet on his account.
But HBO was not thrilled. "Though we can understand the enthusiasm for 'Game of Thrones' now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes," it said.
Now, he has once again gone to the iconography of the widely acclaimed HBO fantasy series to declare himself the victor in his pitched battle with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
On Thursday, even before the release of Mueller's long-awaited report detailing his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election, Trump was ready.
"GAME OVER," he declared in an unmistakably "Game of Thrones"-esque tweet.
Trump was pictured from behind, wearing his trademark black overcoat, against a backdrop of mist or fog.
"NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION. For the haters and the radical left Democrats," it said.
Trump posted the image after Attorney General Bill Barr again declared there was no collusion between the president's campaign and Moscow -- but before the report was made public.
That report, the result of nearly two years of investigation, reveals that Mueller was "unable" to clear Trump of obstruction of justice.
Trump, nevertheless, pinned the tweet on his account.
But HBO was not thrilled. "Though we can understand the enthusiasm for 'Game of Thrones' now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes," it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon and Google Rediscovering Their Friendship is Great For YouTube And Amazon Video
- Twitter is Sharing their Memories With Jet Airways After Airline Grounds All its Flights
- Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Staring into Your Soul
- The Death of the Early Internet: A Crisis of Eventuality
- Universe’s Very First Molecular Bond has been Observed in Space for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results