Donald Trump Celebrates with Game of Thrones Style Tweet on Russian Collusion Report

On Thursday, even before the release of Mueller's long-awaited report detailing his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election, Donald Trump was ready. "GAME OVER," he declared in an unmistakably "Game of Thrones"-esque tweet.

AFP

Updated:April 19, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
Donald Trump Celebrates with Game of Thrones Style Tweet on Russian Collusion Report
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump has used "Game of Thrones" imagery to push for his wall on the US-Mexico border and to hint at fresh sanctions on Iran.

Now, he has once again gone to the iconography of the widely acclaimed HBO fantasy series to declare himself the victor in his pitched battle with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

On Thursday, even before the release of Mueller's long-awaited report detailing his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election, Trump was ready.

"GAME OVER," he declared in an unmistakably "Game of Thrones"-esque tweet.

Trump was pictured from behind, wearing his trademark black overcoat, against a backdrop of mist or fog.

"NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION. For the haters and the radical left Democrats," it said.

Trump posted the image after Attorney General Bill Barr again declared there was no collusion between the president's campaign and Moscow -- but before the report was made public.

That report, the result of nearly two years of investigation, reveals that Mueller was "unable" to clear Trump of obstruction of justice.

Trump, nevertheless, pinned the tweet on his account.

But HBO was not thrilled. "Though we can understand the enthusiasm for 'Game of Thrones' now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes," it said.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Loading...
