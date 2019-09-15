Donald Trump Condemns Drone Attacks in Call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Trump offered 'his support for Saudi Arabia's self-defense,' the White House said, following an earlier statement from Riyadh saying the crown prince told Trump the kingdom was 'willing and able' to respond to the attacks.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned drone attacks at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities that reportedly disrupted production and marked a new escalation in regional tensions with Iran.
"The United States strongly condemns today's attack on critical energy infrastructure. Violent actions against civilian areas and infrastructure vital to the global economy only deepen conflict and mistrust," the White House said in a statement following a phone call between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Trump offered Prince Mohammed "his support for Saudi Arabia's self-defense," the White House said, following an earlier statement from Riyadh saying the crown prince told Trump the kingdom was ""willing and able" to respond to the attacks blamed on Yemeni rebels.
"The United States Government is monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring global oil markets are stable and well supplied," the US statement said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5
- Irrfan Khan is in Mumbai After Undergoing Surgery, Confirms Spokesperson