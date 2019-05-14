English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Defends China Trade Battle, Vows Deal Will Happen 'Much Faster Than People Think'
US President Donald Trump kept up his 'America First' agenda in support of hefty tariffs and called on US companies to back him by shifting their businesses away from China.
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his trade war with China as tensions escalated and markets extended their losses, promising a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon, even as fears escalated about a protracted battle.
In a string of early-morning tweets, Trump kept up his "America First" agenda in support of hefty tariffs and called on U.S. companies to back him by shifting their businesses away from China. But he also softened his tone on soybeans and other agricultural products, appealing to Beijing to act.
"When the time is right we will make a deal with China," Trump said. "It will all happen, and much faster than people think!"
"Hopefully China will do us the honor of continuing to buy our great farm product, the best, but if not your Country will be making up the difference," he wrote in post addressing U.S. farmers directly.
Last week, the head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture said more aid was being planned for U.S. farmers but gave no details.
World stock markets hovered near two-month lows on Tuesday, although slightly more optimistic comments from U.S. and Chinese officials on trade brought some comfort a day after equities suffered their worst sell-off so far this year.
A day earlier, Trump said he would talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit in late June in Japan, and on Tuesday praised his "respect and friendship" with Xi.
Both sides had appeared close to finalizing a deal in recent weeks before Trump last week hiked up tariffs to 25% from 10% on $200 billion worth of goods imported from China.
He has also threatened further duties of up to 25% on a further $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.
China, in turn, has proposed tariffs on more than 5,000 American products.
Trump said on Tuesday he could make a deal with Beijing now, but would not be burned again and criticized China for scuttling a recent close deal with a last-minute attempt to renegotiate.
"We are in a much better position now than any deal we could have made," he said, part of 10 tweets addressing the China talks, including a suggestion that the U.S. Federal Reserve tie interest rates to China's if Beijing lowers rates.
He said he saw his administration's trade efforts with China as a model for U.S. negotiations with other nations as he initiates talks with Europe and seeks to ratify a pact with Canada and Mexico.
"Other countries are already negotiating with us because they don't want this to happen to them. They must be a part of USA action," he said.
In a string of early-morning tweets, Trump kept up his "America First" agenda in support of hefty tariffs and called on U.S. companies to back him by shifting their businesses away from China. But he also softened his tone on soybeans and other agricultural products, appealing to Beijing to act.
"When the time is right we will make a deal with China," Trump said. "It will all happen, and much faster than people think!"
"Hopefully China will do us the honor of continuing to buy our great farm product, the best, but if not your Country will be making up the difference," he wrote in post addressing U.S. farmers directly.
Last week, the head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture said more aid was being planned for U.S. farmers but gave no details.
World stock markets hovered near two-month lows on Tuesday, although slightly more optimistic comments from U.S. and Chinese officials on trade brought some comfort a day after equities suffered their worst sell-off so far this year.
A day earlier, Trump said he would talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit in late June in Japan, and on Tuesday praised his "respect and friendship" with Xi.
Both sides had appeared close to finalizing a deal in recent weeks before Trump last week hiked up tariffs to 25% from 10% on $200 billion worth of goods imported from China.
He has also threatened further duties of up to 25% on a further $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.
China, in turn, has proposed tariffs on more than 5,000 American products.
Trump said on Tuesday he could make a deal with Beijing now, but would not be burned again and criticized China for scuttling a recent close deal with a last-minute attempt to renegotiate.
"We are in a much better position now than any deal we could have made," he said, part of 10 tweets addressing the China talks, including a suggestion that the U.S. Federal Reserve tie interest rates to China's if Beijing lowers rates.
He said he saw his administration's trade efforts with China as a model for U.S. negotiations with other nations as he initiates talks with Europe and seeks to ratify a pact with Canada and Mexico.
"Other countries are already negotiating with us because they don't want this to happen to them. They must be a part of USA action," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch May Take Place on June 6, Alongside Nokia 1 Plus
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Says Sansa's Rape wasn't a 'Plot Device' to Make Her Seem Stronger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results