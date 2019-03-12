English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Defends 'Tim Apple' Comment, Says He Was Saving Time
Trump said that he quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words.
File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump says he didn't slip up when he referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as "Tim Apple" at a White House meeting.
Trump tweeted Monday: "I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!"
Trump made the comment last week. After the session, Cook altered his Twitter profile, replacing his last name with the Apple logo.
At a dinner for Republican National Committee donors at his Florida club Friday, Trump complained that his "Tim Apple" flub was "fake news," said a person who heard them and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Trump's remarks. Trump's complaint was first reported by Axios.
