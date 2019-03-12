LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Donald Trump Defends 'Tim Apple' Comment, Says He Was Saving Time

Trump said that he quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words.

Updated:March 12, 2019, 12:05 AM IST
Donald Trump Defends 'Tim Apple' Comment, Says He Was Saving Time
File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump says he didn't slip up when he referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as "Tim Apple" at a White House meeting.

Trump tweeted Monday: "I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!"

Trump made the comment last week. After the session, Cook altered his Twitter profile, replacing his last name with the Apple logo.

At a dinner for Republican National Committee donors at his Florida club Friday, Trump complained that his "Tim Apple" flub was "fake news," said a person who heard them and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Trump's remarks. Trump's complaint was first reported by Axios.
