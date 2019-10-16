English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Denies Giving Turkey's Erdogan 'Green Light' for Syria Invasion
'President Erdogan's decision didn't surprise me because he's wanted to do that for a long time,' Trump told reporters.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: President Donald Trump denied on Wednesday that he had given Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "green light" to launch operations against Kurdish militants in Syria.
"President Erdogan's decision didn't surprise me because he's wanted to do that for a long time," Trump told reporters. "He's been building up troops on the border with Syria for a long time.
"I didn't give him a green light," Trump said. "Just the opposite of a green light."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Opens About Why She Did Not Live with Ranveer Singh Before Marriage
- Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 Team Go for Early Morning Shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show
- Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif as Ekta Kapoor Weighs In
- Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Unveiled: Here's All You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C at Rs 6499 Lands Ahead of Peak Pollution Season