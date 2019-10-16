Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Donald Trump Denies Giving Turkey's Erdogan 'Green Light' for Syria Invasion

'President Erdogan's decision didn't surprise me because he's wanted to do that for a long time,' Trump told reporters.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
Donald Trump Denies Giving Turkey's Erdogan 'Green Light' for Syria Invasion
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Washington: President Donald Trump denied on Wednesday that he had given Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "green light" to launch operations against Kurdish militants in Syria.

"President Erdogan's decision didn't surprise me because he's wanted to do that for a long time," Trump told reporters. "He's been building up troops on the border with Syria for a long time.

"I didn't give him a green light," Trump said. "Just the opposite of a green light."

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

