Donald Trump Expected to Pardon Former Adviser Bannon During Last Few Hours in Office: Source

US President Donald Trump is expected to grant clemency to former White House aide Steve Bannon as part of a wave of pardons and commutations he will issue during his final hours in office, according to a source familiar with the discussions.
Bannon was charged last year with swindling Trump supporters over an effort to raise private funds to build the president’s wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.