English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump Falsely Claims Queen Elizabeth Reviewed Honour Guard for First Time in 70 Years During His Visit
Trump wrongly stated that the honour bestowed upon him by the Queen was one that had not been carried out for decades - which is untrue, British media reported.
US President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth inspect the Coldstream Guards during a visit to Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain on July 13, 2018. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
Washington: US President Donald Trump has wrongly claimed that Queen Elizabeth II inspected her honour guard for the first time in 70 years during his visit to the United Kingdom last week.
Trump made the claim on Tuesday as he read from a prepared statement at the White House.
"We met with the Queen, who is absolutely a terrific person, where she reviewed her honor guard for the first time in 70 years, they tell me," Trump said, without specifying who "they" were.
"We walked in front of the Honor Guard, and that was very inspiring to see and be with her. And I think the relationship, I can truly say, is a good one. But she was very, very inspiring indeed," the US president said about the 92-year-old British monarch.
The Queen, who has been on the throne for 66 years, not 70, regularly reviews a guard of honor from the Household Division, CNN reported.
Trump wrongly stated that the honour bestowed upon him by the Queen was one that had not been carried out for decades - which is untrue, British media reported.
The Queen actually inspects her Honour Guard many times a year and does so for important events such as visiting heads of state, The Independent newspaper noted.
Of the president's claims, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told paper: "This is obviously total fiction."
In 2011 the Queen reviewed the Honour Guard when she met visiting US President Barack Obama.
A number of people mocked Trump's comments on Twitter.
Earlier, Trump had faced social media criticism for walking in front of the Queen as the two inspected the guard of honor on Friday.
After he came to a halt, Elizabeth caught up and gestured for him to continue, so that they walked along side by side.
Trump's move to walk in front of the Queen didn't technically break royal protocol, Fitzwilliams was quoted as saying by CNN.
That said, Trump still looked like he "might as well have been wandering up and down a golf course," he said.
"It proves he (Trump) doesn't bother to rehearse, because the thinks he doesn't need to," the royal commentator added.
Also Watch
Trump made the claim on Tuesday as he read from a prepared statement at the White House.
"We met with the Queen, who is absolutely a terrific person, where she reviewed her honor guard for the first time in 70 years, they tell me," Trump said, without specifying who "they" were.
"We walked in front of the Honor Guard, and that was very inspiring to see and be with her. And I think the relationship, I can truly say, is a good one. But she was very, very inspiring indeed," the US president said about the 92-year-old British monarch.
The Queen, who has been on the throne for 66 years, not 70, regularly reviews a guard of honor from the Household Division, CNN reported.
Trump wrongly stated that the honour bestowed upon him by the Queen was one that had not been carried out for decades - which is untrue, British media reported.
The Queen actually inspects her Honour Guard many times a year and does so for important events such as visiting heads of state, The Independent newspaper noted.
Of the president's claims, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told paper: "This is obviously total fiction."
In 2011 the Queen reviewed the Honour Guard when she met visiting US President Barack Obama.
A number of people mocked Trump's comments on Twitter.
Earlier, Trump had faced social media criticism for walking in front of the Queen as the two inspected the guard of honor on Friday.
After he came to a halt, Elizabeth caught up and gestured for him to continue, so that they walked along side by side.
Trump's move to walk in front of the Queen didn't technically break royal protocol, Fitzwilliams was quoted as saying by CNN.
That said, Trump still looked like he "might as well have been wandering up and down a golf course," he said.
"It proves he (Trump) doesn't bother to rehearse, because the thinks he doesn't need to," the royal commentator added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo to Skip Juventus' Pre-season Tour in US
- Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations in London
- BMW G 310 R Launched in India for Rs 2.99 Lakh, G 310 GS Priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh
- Sania Mirza's Take on Maternity Fashion Will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style
- Obama Invokes Mahatma Gandhi in Speech in South Africa, Says ‘I Believe in His Vision’