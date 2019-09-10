Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Donald Trump Fires John Bolton as National Security Advisor, to Name Replacement Next Week

Bolton, who took up the post in April 2018, replacing HR McMaster, had sometimes been at odds with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one of Trump's main loyalists.

AFP

Updated:September 10, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump Fires John Bolton as National Security Advisor, to Name Replacement Next Week
US President Donald Trump with NSA John Bolton. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was firing hawkish National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton from the post.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump said in a series on tweets.

"I thank John very much for his service," said Trump, adding that he would name a new National Security Advisor next week.

Bolton denied being fired and said he had resigned.

The news -- coming days after Trump caused uproar by revealing he was canceling secret talks with Afghanistan's Taliban -- stunned Washington.

Bolton is a veteran and controversial figure closely linked to the invasion of Iraq and other aggressive foreign policy decisions. He had been seen as one of the main driving forces in the White House's muscular approach to Iran, Venezuela and other trouble spots.

As often in the Trump presidency, the abrupt reshuffle appeared to contain an element of chaos.

Trump's tweeted announcement came shortly after the White House press office had said Bolton would shortly be giving a press conference on terrorism issues alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Bolton himself disputed Trump's version of events, apparently saying that the president had not fired him in person, as he claimed, late Monday.

"I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow," Bolton tweeted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram