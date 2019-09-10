Donald Trump Fires John Bolton as National Security Advisor, to Name Replacement Next Week

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was firing hawkish National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton from the post.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump said in a series on tweets.

"I thank John very much for his service," said Trump, adding that he would name a new National Security Advisor next week.

....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Bolton denied being fired and said he had resigned.

The news -- coming days after Trump caused uproar by revealing he was canceling secret talks with Afghanistan's Taliban -- stunned Washington.

Bolton is a veteran and controversial figure closely linked to the invasion of Iraq and other aggressive foreign policy decisions. He had been seen as one of the main driving forces in the White House's muscular approach to Iran, Venezuela and other trouble spots.

As often in the Trump presidency, the abrupt reshuffle appeared to contain an element of chaos.

Trump's tweeted announcement came shortly after the White House press office had said Bolton would shortly be giving a press conference on terrorism issues alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Bolton himself disputed Trump's version of events, apparently saying that the president had not fired him in person, as he claimed, late Monday.

"I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow," Bolton tweeted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.