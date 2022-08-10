Donald Trump Flushed Official Documents Down White House's Toilets When He Was President

Maggie Haberman, who authored the soon-to-be-released book on former US president Donald Trump Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, revealed that the former president flushed important papers down the toilet, news agencies reported.

News agency Axios, who earlier this year reported White House staff complaining of frequently clogged toilets during the Trump tenure, also confirmed that the former president was the culprit.

Trump can be held guilty of destroying documents which should be preserved as it is illegal to destroy them. His Mar-a-Lago home was also raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) this week for possible mishandling of classified documents that had been sent to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House.

Trump called Haberman a ‘maggot’, news agencies reported.

Axios also released photos of the wads of paper Trump tried to flush down the toilet. The handwriting was that of Trump and the ink is also of the sharpie pens he preferred to use. Maggie Haberman shared the photos with Axios.

Two photos showed one commode in the White House clogged with paper and one other commode from an overseas trip. The names of Elise Stefanik, a Republican leader and a ‘Rogers’ were found inscribed in one of the photos.

“You have to be pretty desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet bowl is part of your promotional plan,” Trump spokesperson was quoted as saying by Axios. “There are enough people willing to fabricate stories like this in order to impress the media class — a media class who is willing to run with anything, as long as it is anti-Trump,” the spokesperson further added.

People who were aware of the developments told the Axios that such document dumps happened inside the White House multiple times and on two foreign trips.

“Trump was discarding documents this way was not widely known within the West Wing, but some aides were aware of the habit, which he engaged in repeatedly,” Haberman told news agency Axios.

She said that it was an extension of the former president’s habit of tearing documents which were supposed to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act.

(with inputs from Axios)

